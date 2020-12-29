Pierre Cardin, Anwar Hadid Anti-Vaxxing, Melissa Carone, Lil Pump, Tom Mountain, Bruce Kring, Harry Styles: HOT LINKS

RIP. Iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin dead at 98: “He clothed the famous — artists, political luminaries, tastemakers and members of the haute bourgeoisie — but he was also a merchant to the masses with an international brand, his name affixed to an outpouring of products, none too exalted or too humble to escape his avid eye.”

ANWAR HADID. Fashion model and boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa says he’s not an anti-vaxxer but he won’t be taking the COVID vaccine.

OHIO. Police officer fired for fatal shooting of unarmed black man Andre Maurice Hill: “The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Ned Pettus, the city’s public safety director, wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

LIAM PAYNE. On Harry Styles’ Vogue dress: “I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

HILARIOUS. Alec Baldwin comes to his wife’s defense over fake Spanish heritage. “I’m sorry, but this is more bonkers than Hilaria’s clarification video.”

NASHVILLE. Mayor John Cooper says Donald Trump has not called him since the bombing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper praises the heroism of police officers who “rushed to danger, who saved a lot of lives,” moments before a bomb went off in the city. “They were heroic and the city really celebrates them.” https://t.co/u9CG6Hs3rB pic.twitter.com/ShRIMiGfsK — New Day (@NewDay) December 28, 2020

MELISSA CARONE. Giuliani witness gets cease and desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems: “Without a shred of corroborating evidence, you have claimed that you witnessed several different versions of voter fraud—ranging from one story involving a van, to other accusations that votes were counted multiple times,” the letter said. “You published these statements even though you knew all along that your attacks on Dominion have no basis in reality.”

LIL PUMP. Pro-Trump rapper banned from Jet Blue after violating COVID protocols: “The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, is banned from flying on JetBlue after refusing to wear a face mask during his Sunday flight, JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday.”

TOM MOUNTAIN. Vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee regrets attending White House Hanukkah party after contracting COVID. “I was one of the naysayers,” he said. “I am no longer a naysayer.”

BRUCE KRING. Michigan mayor’s Facebook posts raise alarm: “One says quote ‘Either we take power back or we will never be free again, no more asking nicely.’ Another reads… ‘When tyranny becomes law rebellion becomes duty.'”

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Eduardo.