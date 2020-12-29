Marcus D’Amico, Tales of the City’s Original ‘Mouse’, Dead at 55

Marcus D’Amico and Chloe Webb / Tales of the City

Marcus D’Amico, who played Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the 1993 miniseries Tales of the City, has died at the age of 55.

D’Amico’s death was first announced by D’Amico’s sister on December 23 and PR guru Kevin Wilson on Christmas eve, but not reported widely until today.

Deadline reports: “Patrick Baca, his former manager, said the cause was bronchial pneumonia. Although best known to U.S. audiences for starring in the adaptation of the Armistead Maupin book, D’Amico, born in Germany but raised in the UK, had a lively stage career in London, originating the role of Louis in the National Theatre’s 1992 production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America. The performance earned him a Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor.”

It's really sad for me personally to have to mark the death of actor Marcus D'Amico who as a 1st-time producer I had cast in his last UK theatre sucess Terrence McNally's 'The Lisbon Traviata' at the @KingsHeadThtr in 2003 – a troubled soul I hope he found some inner peace. RIP pic.twitter.com/6nPIHKTyx6 — Kevin Wilson (@KevinWilsonPR) December 24, 2020

Wrote D’Amico’s sister Melissa on Instagram: “Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an incredibly talented actor and director. Words cannot express how much I miss him.”