Boise, Idaho Official Ends Zoom Call with Health Board Because COVID Deniers are Terrorizing Her Family: WATCH

A Boise, Idaho health board official abruptly left a Zoom meeting called to vote on a revised public health order Tuesday because COVID deniers were outside her home terrorizing her 12-year-old son.

Said Diane Lachiondo before leaving the Zoom conference (video below): “My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now and there are protesters banging outside the door. I’m gonna go home and make sure he’s okay.”

Shortly thereafter, Boise mayor Lauren McLean called the board and asked them to end the meeting. According to reports there were also several hundred protesters gathered outside the Central District Health office.

BPD requested the @CDHidaho meeting adjourn in the interest of public safety. Our first priority is to maintain safety and public order. Officers are currently monitoring the crowd and responding to reports of additional incidents in the city. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 9, 2020

KTVB reports: “Police later said in a news release that they had tips that some members of the crowd intended to disrupt the meeting by forcing their way into the building. One person was seen being led away in handcuffs. Police said the woman – later identified as 53-year-old Yvonne St. Cyr of Boise – had made her way inside the building and was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after she refused to comply with officers’ demands that they leave the building. Police noted that the woman was stopped inside the building by a CDH representative, who placed the person under citizens arrest.”

Stream of the meeting. Interruption comes at 1:40.