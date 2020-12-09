GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert’s Tooth Falls Out During Press Conference: WATCH

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth fell out at a news conference on Tuesday as he was delivering a speech about the new defense bill.

Gohmert, whose head is as full of nutty ideas as it is of bad teeth, suggested in July that he thinks he may have contracted COVID-19 by wearing a mask and has also argued that the way to prove that gay people should not be given marriage rights is to put them on a desert island where they would eventually die out.

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth just fell out at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/ieeEeBtcXp — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2020

Gohmert tweeted shortly after the tooth incident: “Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today’s press conference than they ever were in reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the rampant election fraud in the 2020 race. Excellent priorities, as always. #Crowngate“