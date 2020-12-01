‘Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Juno’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy, announced today that he is transgender. Page also identifies as nonbinary.

Wrote Page, in part: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“I love that I am trans,” Page continued. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Read Elliot’s full statement below: