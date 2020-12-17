Gloria Gaynor, Herd Immunity, Louie Gohmert, Dianne Feinstein, Ian McKellen, Tyson, WAP, Billy Porter: HOT LINKS

WE WANT THEM INFECTED. Trump appointee demanded White House take ‘herd immunity’ strategy on COVID: “‘There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,’ then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials. ‘Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…’ Alexander added.”

MISSION: COVID. Five staffers quit after Tom Cruise on-set coronavirus meltdown.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN. Senator pushes back on reports of her cognitive decline: “I don’t feel my cognitive abilities have diminished. No, not really. Do I forget something sometimes? Quite possibly. People are willing to work with me across the aisle. I’m respected. I have an effective staff … smart people. … There are a lot of good technical experts you can use to put programs together. We do get things done and we do pass bills. You do get older, that’s true. But I have been productive.”

WE WILL SURVIVE. Gloria Gaynor to close out 2020 in Times Square with her disco anthem.

VACCINATED. Stage and screen legend Ian McKellan.

LOUIE GOHMERT. Texas congressman urges Christians to pray that SCOTUS will throw out the election: “The Family Research Council hosted a rally in Georgia Tuesday aimed at mobilizing conservative Christians to vote in the state’s upcoming runoff election, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate next term. Among the speakers at the rally was Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who ripped the Supreme Court for dismissing an effort by the state of Texas to overturn the results of the recent presidential election and urged the audience to pray that the court will throw out the results of that election, allowing the House of Representatives to decide who becomes president.”

NIELSEN. LGBTQ representation on TV good but needs more diversity: “When you look across the TV landscape, the LGBTQ population looks well represented. But when we look deeper, and at intersectional groups, it’s clear there is a need for greater diversity in LGBTQ representation. White LGBTQ people are most represented on screen, while female LGBTQ people of color and Latinx LGBTQ people are below parity compared to their population estimates.”

BYE. Tyson fires seven supervisors at a meat plant who organized a betting pool to wager on how many employees would contract coronavirus, and then encouraged workers to come to work while sick.

JENNIFER HORN. Another Lincoln Project co-founder is leaving the Republican Party: “For the past five years, however, I have found myself fighting for what I thought were the principles of my party in the face of the ever-deteriorating character and integrity of party representatives. They have revealed their impotence and decrepitude as they have fallen, one by one, at the feet of the most corrupt, destructive and unstable president in the history of our country.”

ANDREW GIULIANI. Trump appoints Rudy’s son to Holocaust Memorial Council: “At a time when religious freedom is increasingly threatened and anti-Semitism is on the rise, we must always remember the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Giuliani, who is Catholic, said in a statement, while heaping praise on Trump as “a champion for our Jewish brothers and sisters all around the world.”

PROGRESS? Colombian village offers hope for indigenous gay men: “It’s a remote settlement with just over 1,000 residents who survive on farming and making handicrafts, and where LGBT people were once forcefully rejected. In recent decades, the community’s leaders said they have halted cruel anti-gay punishments and offered a measure of refuge, but with caveats for about 20 gay residents like Sangama, Saul Olarte and Nilson Silva.”

OLD GAYS REACT OF THE DAY. WAP.

GROUP SONG OF THE DAY. “Georgia On My Mind” is the charity single sung by Broadway for Georgia, an all-star group of artists who started their careers in the theater. The single was created to bring awareness to the Senate run-off happening January 5th, 2021.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Max Souza.