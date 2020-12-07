In Victory for Transgender Students, SCOTUS Refuses to Take Up Parents’ Challenge to School’s Restroom Policies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a case brought by parents against an Oregon high school that allowed transgender students to use the restroom of their choice based on their gender identity.

CBS News reports: “The dispute was brought by a group of parents who argued the policy enacted by Dallas School District No. 2 in Dallas, Oregon, and left in place by lower courts violated other students’ privacy rights. The policy was created after a transgender boy sought to use the boy’s bathroom and locker room at his high school until he graduated. The school district allowed the student to do so over the objections of some parents. In November 2017, the parents, who formed the group Parents for Privacy, sued the school district over its decision, alleging violations of the 14th and First Amendments, as well as Title IX. But the district court dismissed the lawsuit, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision, upholding the policy.”