MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Recovering from COVID-19: ‘Please Take This Seriously’ — WATCH

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle opened her show Monday by announcing she and her family contracted COVID-19. Ruhle pleaded with her audience to take the virus seriously.

Said Ruhle: “I’ve spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating, and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family, and my community. My husband and my kids, they have it too. We still don’t know how we got it, but we are getting better and we are very, very lucky. I am grateful to be on the mend and broadcasting safely from home, where I am still isolating until I know for sure that I am no longer contagious and positive.”

“There is so much more that I know now after having COVID myself,” Ruhle continued. “We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over.