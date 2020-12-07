Steve Kornacki Football, Giuliani COVID, Gwen Stefani Reintroduction, Ryan Gallagher, Mary Trump, Chris Hemsworth: HOT LINKS

STEVE KORNACKI. The MSNBC election whiz took his khakis to Sunday Night Football and Forbes thinks it’s a big deal: “Kornacki is openly gay, and by earning a slot on NBC’s signature NFL broadcast, he shows LGBTQ belong everywhere in sports — including the traditionally macho world of NFL studio shows.”

Elections. Football. Don’t matter. Steve Kornacki in 5. pic.twitter.com/2AnYc0r4hX — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 7, 2020

RUDY GIULIANI. Trump campaign says Giuliani “tested negative twice immediately” before trips to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia last week. Arizona legislature shuts down completely due to Giuliani.

JARED POLIS. The Colorado governor’s partner Marlon Reis has been hospitalized as his COVID case worsens. “The press release said that in the previous 24 hours, Reis experienced shortness of breath and a worsening cough. Polis drove him to the hospital in his personal vehicle. … Polis and Reis tested positive for coronavirus eight days ago and went into isolation at home.”

BILL BARR. Attorney General weighing departure before Trump’s term ends.

SORE LOSER. Trump’s plans for Biden inauguration: “President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.”

SORE LOSERS. Just 27 congressional Republicans acknowledge Biden’s win.

NEW APPOINTMENTS. Biden staffs up on health: “Biden said in a statement that he will nominate Xavier Becerra to lead the sprawling Health and Human Services Department. … Biden said he would nominate Dr. Rochelle Walensky as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … Biden selected Jeff Zients to be the White House coordinator of the coronavirus response, a point person for efforts by agencies and state and local governments on vaccine distribution and supply chain issues.

MARY TRUMP. The Trumps don’t understand how badly they’ve damaged their brand.

COVIDIOT.The Voice contestant Ryan Gallagher disappeared from the show because he broke COVID-19 protocols.

COLLAB ANNOUNCEMENT. Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves, and Mark Ronson are about to make beautiful music together.

CALIFORNIA. Martin Jenkins was sworn in as the first openly gay justice on California Supreme Court. “In swearing in Justice Jenkins today, our state once again makes history, and we elevate an extraordinary Californian to the bench,” Newsom said in a statement. “The people of our state could not ask for a finer jurist or better person to serve them in this capacity.”

TRANSGENDER KIDS. Nancy Pelosi shuts down reporter: “During a weekly news conference where Pelosi gave updates on whether Congress would reach a deal on coronavirus relief, a reporter from the Christian News Service asked: ‘Joe Biden says he’ll give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance to their gender identity in all federally-funded schools. Does he have the power to unilaterally do this and do you agree?’ Pelosi was succinct in her response and said, ‘Yes and I think he does.'”

APPLE. CEO Tim Cook added pronouns to his Twitter profile. “A Wayback Machine screenshot from November 27 shows that his pronouns were not in his bio then, so he made the change sometime after November 27.”

SAN ANTONIO. Gay couple shares experience of adopting during pandemic: “It took us a few weeks to get licensed and we had a child in our home maybe on the fourth week. It’s a go at your own pace. Some families work on it every weekend, we worked on it every day.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Chase Mattson, De’Laney Ortiz, Charlie Matthews, Elliot Meeten, William Goodge and MORE.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY. Getting political with Russell Brand: “There are a lot (of people) on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50 percent.”

CELEB THIRST TRAP OF THE DAY. Chris Hemsworth.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Gwen Stefani “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bastille “Goosebumps”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Dig.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Cody by Julie Christodoulou.