Ohio Republicans File 12 Impeachment Articles Against GOP Governor Mike DeWine Over COVID Restrictions

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Ohio Representative John Becker (R-Union Township) and Representatives Keller, Vitale, and Zeltwange have filed 12 articles of impeachment against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine over the state’s COVID restrictions.

Wrote Becker in a press release:

“Governor DeWine has violated the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code. Among his abuses of power, he meddled in the conduct of a presidential primary election and arbitrarily closed certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open. He later instituted a statewide mask mandate, implementing that requirement as a condition of employment, making Ohio a hostile work environment. The mandate also extended to congregants at places of worship, forcing citizens to choose between worshipping their God and worshipping at the altar of unbridled government. Many Ohioans find the mask mandate offensive, degrading, humiliating, and insulting. There is also evidence that masks can be hazardous to one’s health. Gov. DeWine doubled down when he expanded the mandate to our school-age children, who are less susceptible to COVID-19.”

Said Becker in a statement: “I kept holding out hope that we wouldn’t get to this place. For months and months, I’ve been hearing the cries of my constituents and of suffering people from every corner of Ohio. They keep screaming, “DO SOMETHING!” They are hurting. Their businesses are declining and depreciating. Their jobs have vanished. The communities that have sustained their lives are collapsing, and becoming shells of what they once were. Living in fear, many have turned to drugs and yes, even suicide, to end or tolerate the unbearable pain inflicted by the governor upon their livelihoods, and the damage caused by his unraveling of the fabric of Ohio. It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild.”

WTVG reports: “According to the Ohio State Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment, but a majority of members must concur. The State Senate tries the impeachment, with a two-thirds vote needed to convict a governor of impeachment.”