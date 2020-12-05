US Marshals Arrest Fugitive Gay Basher Charged in Brutal Attack on Gay Austin Couple: WATCH

U.S. Marshals have arrested Frank Macias for a second time after he failed to appear at a court date on two counts of felony aggravated assault. Macias confessed to an attack on a gay couple in downtown Austin in 2019.

Macias and three others were arrested in connection with the brutal January 2019 attack on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry.

Deehring told KXAN that they were attacked near 7th Street and Red River Street by a man and the man’s friends after being called a homophobic slur.

Said Deehring: “They started following behind us pretty closely yelling every expletive you can think of. The last thing I said to one of the guys before they attacked both of us was like, ‘I don’t have anything more to say to you guys, we’re just going home, leave us alone.’”

Deehring was beaten unconscious and Perry had his nose broken and was kicked hard in the back of the head. Both were hospitalized after a bystander called 911.

KXAN reports: “The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force caught Frank Macias, 23, at a residence in Corrigan… The Austin Police Department, along with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, asked the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to help find him after he made ‘threatening comments on social media about law enforcement and the Office of the District Attorney and was considered dangerous.’ The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force then called upon its East Texas counterparts to make the apprehension.”