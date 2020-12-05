Passengers Applaud as ‘Karen’ is Escorted Off Frontier Airlines Flight for Refusing to Wear Mask, Cursing at Flight Attendant: WATCH

A woman on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was removed on Thursday after refusing to wear a mask and cursing at a flight attendant.

“Ma’am, I’m speaking to you. Ma’am?” said the flight attendant, in a video shared to Twitter. “You have to wear your mask the whole entire flight. If you’re unable to do so you will be removed from the flight.”

As the flight attendant walked away the woman yelled after her, “Thanks, a**hole.”

“Okay, you’re done. Let’s go,” said the flight attendant, returning. “You’re getting off the aircraft. Come on. You’re done, you’re not going to speak to me like that. You have to comply. You agreed to this when you checked into our flight and you bought your ticket so I need you to get off the aircraft at this time.”

Karen said she was refusing so airport security was called to remove her.

As she left, the cabin applauded and someone said “bye Karen.”