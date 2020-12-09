Galactic Federation, Dolly Parton, Karamo Brown, Georgia, Lola Lennox, San Francisco, Jason Miller: HOT LINKS

GEORGIA. Donald Jr. cuts ad for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue: “The radical left wants to tear down everything we’ve accomplished: defunding the police, eliminating private health insurance and dismantling the Supreme Court. On Jan. 5, the U.S. Senate is on the line, and my father’s accomplishments are on your ballot. Don’t let them take Georgia.”

PFIZER VACCINE. People with “significant” allergic reactions shouldn’t take it, says the UK. “Two NHS staff members who received the jab on the first day of the mass vaccination programme suffered an allergic reaction, the NHS in England has confirmed. Both are recovering, it is understood. … It is understood that both the staff members had a significant history of allergic reactions – to the extent where they need to carry an adrenaline auto injector with them.”

GALACTIC FEDERATION. Are we not alone?

A "galactic federation" has supposedly been in contact with Israel and the U.S. for years. @CNBC cannot confirm this. However, a former Israeli space security chief is saying we've signed agreements between species and that the U.S. has an underground base in the depths of Mars. pic.twitter.com/ghPkaPwRp8 December 9, 2020

If you wear a mask and socially distance, you might live long enough to prosper with the new Galactic Federation that Trump allegedly knows about but isn’t allowed to speak about. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 9, 2020

YOUTUBE. Platform says it is removing videos that claim 2020 election was rigged: “We will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections. For example, we will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors. We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come.”

MEANWHILE….

this is deranged https://t.co/xmFPegyLNk — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 9, 2020

DATING IN A PANDEMIC. It’s not happening for Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown.

LIVING DRAG QUEEN. Dolly Parton offers RuPaul some light reading. “I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”

GARRETT MARCANTEEL. Meet the 6 guys competing for the 12 Dates of Christmas star’s heart.

SAN FRANCISCO. Gay Men’s Chorus goes virtual for the holidays. ‘The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is keeping tradition alive this holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” concert. CBSN Bay Area’s Anne Makovec talked with Artistic Director Timothy Seelig about how, like many other things, it’s going virtual this year.’

MELISSA CARONE. Giuliani’s nutjob witness won’t get tested or quarantine: “In a phone interview Tuesday from her home in the Detroit suburbs, Carone told The Washington Post that she was living her life normally and had no plans to change that. She said she was unaware of the health advisory and was not worried about contracting the virus.”

JASON MILLER. Trump lackey says he’ll be unemployed on December 15: “Jason Miller, the chief strategist for outgoing President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, told a Florida family court judge in a sworn affidavit filed last Friday that he expects to be unemployed beginning Dec. 15 — which is next Tuesday, the day after the Electoral College meets to ratify Joe Biden’s election as president. As a result, Miller said, he projects that his net monthly income, which was $99,000 for July, will drop to zero.”

IRAN. Satellite images reveal nuclear site. “The mysterious July explosion that destroyed a centrifuge assembly hall at Iran’s main nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Natanz was deemed by the Iranian authorities to be enemy sabotage, and provoked a defiant response: The wrecked building would be rebuilt in ‘the heart of the mountains,’ the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said.”

A close-up of what appears to be a pair of tunnel entrances. pic.twitter.com/vO8HMiyDBU — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) December 9, 2020

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Lola Lennox (Annie’s daughter) “La La Love Me”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Austin.