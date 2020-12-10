Trump Holds Packed Hanukkah Party at White House Amid COVID-19 Pandemic That Has Killed 289,000 in U.S.

Trump held a packed Hanukkah party at the White House amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Just yesterday, the U.S. recorded 3,049 deaths from COVID-19, a new one-day record.

VIDEO: Trump tells the crowd at the Hanukkah party that with the help of “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election.” — remarks followed with loud chants of “four more years.” pic.twitter.com/FjCyFGOqPC — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 10, 2020

Said Trump: “Let me just wish everybody a happy Hanukkah, and to about three of you here a merry Christmas. This is the one that everybody wants tickets to… I see the faces [of] a lot of friends [here], a lot of talent here.

The Times of Israel reports: “He then segued into a speech he has made regularly in the past month, falsely insisting he had defeated Joe Biden and that the election had been ‘stolen’ from him, two attendees said. In footage posted to social media, Trump can be heard saying he was ‘2-0’ in elections and that he had “tremendous cases” seeking to challenge the results of the vote, which saw Biden defeat him 306 to 232 in the electoral college. He went on to assert that with the help of ‘certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election,’ he said, apparently referring to the Supreme Court justices.”

In one video of the event, someone can be heard hacking and coughing.