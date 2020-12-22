Giuliani Distances Himself from Sidney ‘Kraken’ Powell as Feds Eye Rudy’s Emails Amid ‘Very Active’ SDNY Investigation: WATCH

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani distanced himself from conspiracy theorist lawyer Sidney Powell Monday night in an interview with White House zombie Sean Spicer on Newsmax, one of the few networks that will still speak with him.

Said Giuliani of Powell: “Let me say definitely that Sidney Powell is not part of our legal team, she hasn’t been for 5 weeks, she is not a special counsel for the president, she does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself.”

According to reports, Powell was at the White House on Sunday night following a Friday night White House meeting with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has suggested imposing martial law to re-run the election.

Meanwhile, an investigation of Giuliani is “very active” and ongoing, NBC News reports: “The investigation into President Donald Trump’s personal attorney remains active and may soon be ramping up. Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been in communication with Justice Department officials in Washington about gaining access to Giuliani’s emails, the two sources said. The SDNY needs Washington’s approval before its prosecutors can ask a judge to sign a search warrant for materials that may be protected by attorney-client privilege, according to department policy. It is not known whether that approval has been granted by Washington to the SDNY.”