Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old “pre-med” student from Georgia, flew to the Cayman Islands to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition amid the COVID pandemic. Mack violated COVID protocols while there and has been jailed for four months. Her family is now appealing to Donald Trump to help get her out.

Twitter has little patience for Mack’s protocol violation:

And pulling the “other people did it.” Pretty much explains why #SkylarMack is in this situation. There’s no excuse, she went to the #caymanislands and broke their law! Done, she’s lucky she only got 4 mo., could’ve gotten 2 yrs. December 20, 2020

"Skylar Mack" is not a real person's name. That's the name of a TV show about a precocious teen that airs on Nickelodeon. — NeedBirds (@NeedBirds) December 21, 2020

#SkylarMack is a pre med student who flagrantly disrespected the quarantine laws of another country during a pandemic to go & watch a jet ski competition! IF she becomes a Dr. & you were her patient would you trust her judgement & decisions? December 21, 2020

I have no sympathy for #SkylarMack, typical teenager, who probably thought it was okay to violate isolation protocols. She should've waited to see her boyfriend. That trip was unessential and dangerous. Hopefully she doesn't have to spend all that time in jail. Just a bit. — Cire (@Coatlicue26) December 21, 2020

Got to foreign countries, break foreign laws, experience foreign justice system, win foreign punishment prizes. Zero sympathy for this entitled Karen-in-training. Hope the jet ski competition was worth it, loser. #SkylarMackhttps://t.co/KbwqjcAtZq — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) December 21, 2020

I have absolutely no sympathy for #SkylarMack! Like everyone else in #caymanislands, my family and I did the right thing, quarantined for months to protect each other and especially our ageing population! — Antonio Arch (@antonioarch) December 18, 2020

“Skylar is the last person that this would happen to,” her grandmother, Jeanne Mack, said. “The fact that this could happen to a kid like her is scary to me.” … Grandma is trying to invoke the unwritten US rule that her blonde, white princess is not eligible for consequences. — RoSco (@MsRobinScott) December 18, 2020