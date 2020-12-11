HHS Secretary Alex Azar: ‘We Could Be Seeing People Getting Vaccinated Monday or Tuesday’ — WATCH

The FDA has told Pfizer that they intend to proceed with an authorization of its COVID vaccine and vaccinations of Americans could begin on Monday or Tuesday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told GMA’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday morning.

Azar also said that 50 million could be vaccinated by the end of January.

The FDA also released this statement Friday: “Following yesterday’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization. The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.”