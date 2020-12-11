Trump Acknowledges ‘Biden Administration’ for First Time During Deranged Tweetstorm

Donald Trump conceded on Friday that the “Biden administration” will be a thing during a deranged tweetstorm during which he also claimed, “I just want to stop the world from killing itself!”

Tweeted Trump: “Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”

And here is the rest of his diatribe.

No war with North Korea, tamed fighting in Idlib Province and many other places. NO WARS STARTED BY U.S., Troop removals all over, and so much more. Thank you Larry! https://t.co/NziA99ZqXY December 11, 2020

While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

We interrupt with a reminder: On Thursday, the U.S. topped 292,000 total deaths, more than combat losses in World War II. Additionally, for the next 60 to 90 days, the United States will likely have more coronavirus-related deaths PER DAY “than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor” according to the CDC’s Robert Redfield.

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Now it turns out that my phone call to the President of Ukraine, which many, including me, have called “perfect”, was even better than that. I predicted Biden corruption, said to call the A.G., who perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020