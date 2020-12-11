Trump Acknowledges ‘Biden Administration’ for First Time During Deranged Tweetstorm

Donald Trump conceded on Friday that the “Biden administration” will be a thing during a deranged tweetstorm during which he also claimed, “I just want to stop the world from killing itself!”
Tweeted Trump: “Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”
And here is the rest of his diatribe.
We interrupt with a reminder: On Thursday, the U.S. topped 292,000 total deaths, more than combat losses in World War II. Additionally, for the next 60 to 90 days, the United States will likely have more coronavirus-related deaths PER DAY “than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor” according to the CDC’s Robert Redfield.