Russell T. Davies’ ’80s Drama ‘It’s a Sin’, About Young Gay Men Coping with the AIDS Crisis, Rolls Out First Trailer: WATCH

Back in October 2019 (which seems like an eon ago), we reported that Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and actress Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) had been cast in a new gay-themed drama from Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies about Britain’s AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

The drama, which was then titled Boys and is now called It’s a Sin, had also cast Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Stephen Fry, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, and Lydia West.

It’s finally coming to Channel 4 in the UK, and the U.S. can’t be too far behind (the series is a co-production with HBO Max). The first trailer dropped this week.

Channel 4 described the show: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”