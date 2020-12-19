‘Atlanta Eagle’ Gay Bar to Be Designated Historic Landmark, Saving it from Demolition

The Atlanta Eagle gay bar, open since 1987, is to be designated a historic landmark, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced this week.

Said Bottoms: “The Atlanta Eagle has a rich history and is a beloved place for so many people in Atlanta and across the world.”

11 Alive reports: “According to the mayor’s office, the historical landmark designation will ensure the building cannot be demolished or be renovated on the exterior without city approval. The bar has been temporarily closed during COVID-19. There had been plans to move to a new location after the pandemic, but the historical landmark designation will help it remain in the building on Ponce De Leon Ave. According to local historians with Historic Atlanta, the bar’s designation would make it the first recognized and protected LGBTQ landmark in the Deep South.”