Jenna Ellis Fraud, Hair Loss, Ron DeSantis, John Mulaney, Singapore, ‘American Gods’, Jennifer Hudson: HOT LINKS

JENNA ELLIS. Surprise! Trump adviser and ‘constitutional law expert’ is a fraud: “Since she graduated law school in 2011, nothing in her record in the courtroom — limited mostly to appearances in state court as a prosecutor or as counsel for clients charged with assault, prostitution, theft and domestic abuse — shows any time spent litigating election law cases. … She has never appeared in federal district or circuit court, where most constitutional matters are considered, according to national databases of federal cases, and does not appear to have played a major role in any cases beyond her criminal and civil work in Colorado.”

COVID FALLOUT. Some people recovering from COVID are suffering hair and tooth loss.

UNBOXING OF THE DAY. The mock-up COVID vaccine: “A day after announcing New York is expecting to receive its first shipment of COVID vaccines, Gov. Cuomo demonstrated just how the doses will be delivered and administered across the state. The governor made a joke about Christmas and grinned Thursday as he opened a mock-up box packed with dry ice, vials and trays to show how a soon-to-be approved vaccine from drug giant Pfizer will make its way to the Empire State.”

JUAN WILLIAMS. FOX News host tests positive for coronavirus… “The 66-year-old added that he is experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms,’ including chills and headaches. He added that he was taken from New York to Washington, D.C., where he is staying at a hotel so as not to infect his wife.”

PFIZER. We’re not sure if a vaccinated person can transmit the virus. “This is something that needs to be examined.”

ET TU, BRUTE? John Mulaney says the Secret Service came to see him after SNL joke about Trump.

RHOC. Braunwyn Windham-Burke shares first photo of girlfriend after coming out as a lesbian.

LET’S NOT MAKE THIS A THING. The Blue MAGA hat.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

RON DESANTIS. Florida governor urges Trump to “fight on.” “I told the president to fight on. In reality, none of this stuff has succeeded yet. Time is running out.”

SINGAPORE. Retired law doctor launches new effort to end gay sex ban. “Tan Seng Kee, 62, a prominent LGBT+ advocate better known as Roy Tan, launched his legal bid in Singapore’s High Court this week to target a section of the country’s penal code – known as Section 377A – that criminalizes gay sex.”

FOOTBALL PSA OF THE DAY. Football (soccer) belongs to all of us.

CHRISTMAS REMIX OF THE DAY. Mariah Carey “Oh Santa!” ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Mauritanian.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. American Gods Season 3.

FRIDAY FLASH. Josh Villatoro.