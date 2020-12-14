Trump Backs Off on Plan to Vaccinate White House Inner Circle Ahead of Essential Workers

Donald Trump late Sunday backed off on a reported plan to vaccinate people working in the White House against COVID ahead of everyone else, tweeting, “People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!”

Yeah I mean… you infected most of them so pretty sure there’s already a high degree of immunity. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 14, 2020

The NYT reports: “The shift came just hours after The New York Times reported that the administration was rapidly planning to distribute the vaccine to its staff at a time when the first doses are generally being reserved for high-risk health care workers. … It was not immediately clear why Mr. Trump decided to change the policy, or whether he had even been aware of it ahead of time. But White House staff members who work in close quarters with him had been told that they were scheduled to receive injections of the coronavirus vaccine soon, two sources familiar with the distribution plans said.”