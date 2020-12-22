Lindsey Graham Reacts to Biden Calling Him an ‘Embarrassment,’ Thinks Trump Still Has a Chance to Pull This Off: WATCH

President-elect Joe Biden called Senator Lindsey Graham a “personal disappointment” and an “embarrassment” in an interview with Stephen Colbert last week. Graham was asked to respond to that in an interview with FOX & Friends on Tuesday morning.

Said Graham: “We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed. I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responds to Joe Biden calling him a "personal disappointment" and an "embarrassment."



Graham's answer makes zero sense, but watching his face when Brian Kilmeade calls him those things is worth a quick watch. pic.twitter.com/0ytuZDIyHp December 22, 2020

Graham is calling for an investigation of Hunter Biden: “He has a lot to answer for. It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened.”

Mediaite reports: “Attorney General William Barr said in a press conference Monday that he has ‘not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel’ to investigate Hunter Biden. The president-elect’s son is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his business dealings with China.”

Graham also still thinks Trump has a chance to pull this one off.

"Before the next administration comes in, if President Trump falls short" — who wants to tell @LindseyGrahamSC that the election is very, very over, and Trump lost? pic.twitter.com/gAkoxIqRFu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020