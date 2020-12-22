Lindsey Graham Reacts to Biden Calling Him an ‘Embarrassment,’ Thinks Trump Still Has a Chance to Pull This Off: WATCH

President-elect Joe Biden called Senator Lindsey Graham a “personal disappointment” and an “embarrassment” in an interview with Stephen Colbert last week. Graham was asked to respond to that in an interview with FOX & Friends on Tuesday morning.
Said Graham: “We’re not going to live in a country where the Trumps get looked at, you know, from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed. I like Joe Biden, I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems, but I can promise you that what I’m asking for needs to be done.”
Graham is calling for an investigation of Hunter Biden: “He has a lot to answer for. It’s not personal. It breaks my heart that this happened.”
Mediaite reports: “Attorney General William Barr said in a press conference Monday that he has ‘not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel’ to investigate Hunter Biden. The president-elect’s son is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his business dealings with China.”
Graham also still thinks Trump has a chance to pull this one off.