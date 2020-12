Singer-songwriter Tom Goss popped into our inbox today to remind us that not all pandemic-themed holiday songs have to be melancholy (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

Enlisting his husband Mike for the impromptu video (the track was written in the last week), Goss has cooked up a sweet cookie of a song, and just wait till you see what’s under his apron.

And as a bonus, check out this just-released video for “Irreplaceable”.