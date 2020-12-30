Britain Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine, Sees ‘Way Out of the Pandemic’ with Mass Vaccinations Imminent: WATCH

Leaders in the UK are hailing the approval of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 and predict “around two million patients a week could soon be vaccinated with two vaccines now approved.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told morning viewers in the UK that immunity from COVID comes two weeks after just one dose of the vaccine, which can be stored at refrigerator temperatures rather than a deep freeze like the other vaccines.

The BBC reports: “Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Hancock said it marked a “significant moment” in the fight against the virus, adding that “2021 can be a year of hope and recovery because we can see our way out of the pandemic”. More than 600,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab since Margaret Keenan became the first in the world to be given a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trials.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to stumble through the pandemic as thousands die every day. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed the Trump administration’s dismal rollout of the vaccines.