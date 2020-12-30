Maskless COVIDiot Mob Assails L.A. Supermarket Over Restrictions: ‘We’re Not Here Coughing Everything, Smearing Everything!’ — WATCH

A mob of 50+ maskless protesters stampeded into an Erewhon supermarket in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, pushing workers out of the way and prompting police to arrive.

KTLA reports: “Sky5 was above the grocery store around 4:40 p.m., as several maskless people remained scattered outside the store. One man was seen holding a sign that read ‘#No vaccine against tyranny.’ Organizers say they showed up because they feel coronavirus restrictions have gotten out of hand. ‘We’re not here coughing everything, smearing everything,’ Jason Traver said. ‘We just want to shop, we want to take our own precautions that we’ve been doing all of our lives, and we’ll be fine.’ Traver said he feels the vaccine will be ‘a whole can of worms’ and he’d ‘rather people just step up and fight.'”

Southern California ICU beds are currently at 0 percent amid a surge in COVID infections, the L.A. Times reported last week: “But the forecasted size of the surge of severely ill COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in the coming weeks is now so large, it blew past projections issued just a few weeks ago. Officials were forced to redraw their charts to accommodate the enormous surges in projected ICU bed demand.”