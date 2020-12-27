Biden Slams Trump for Refusing to sign COVID Relief Bill: ‘The Abdication of Responsibility Has Devastating Consequences’

President-elect Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump on Saturday as the president continues to refuse to sign a COVID relief bill.

Wrote Biden in a statement: “It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority.”

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences,” Biden continued. “Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits. In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk. In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays. Delay means more small businesses won’t survive this dark winter because they lack access to the lifeline they need, and Americans face further delays in getting the direct payments they deserve as quickly as possible to help deal with the economic devastation caused by COVID-19. And while there is hope with the vaccines, we need funding to be able to distribute and administer them to millions of Americans, including frontline health care workers.”

“This bill is critical,” Biden continued. “It needs to be signed into law now. But it is also a first step and down payment on more action that we’ll need to take early in the new year to revive the economy and contain the pandemic — including meeting the dire need for funding to distribute and administer the vaccine and to increase our testing capacity.”

“In November, the American people spoke clearly that now is a time for bipartisan action and compromise,” Biden concluded. “I was heartened to see members of Congress heed that message, reach across the aisle, and work together. President Trump should join them, and make sure millions of Americans can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads in this holiday season.”