Pete Buttigieg to Make History as Biden’s Secretary of Transportation

Joe Biden plans to name Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation, according to multiple reports.

Axios reports: “Joe Biden plans to name Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary as early as today, tapping a formal rival to help rebuild America’s infrastructure, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

CNN reports: “Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary should his nomination make it through the chamber. The choice vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the Democratic primary into a top job in the incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.”