Randy Rainbow Just Dumped a Lump of Coal in Giuliani’s Stocking: ‘Rudolph the Leaky Lawyer’ — WATCH

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani may be recovered from COVID-19 but he’ll probably never recover from Randy Rainbow’s holiday classic.

Put your red noses on and sing (you know the tune):

Rudolph the leaky lawyer / had a very slimy face

and to the law profession / he was, well, a big disgrace

lots of confused New Yorkers / found that they were incorrect

They thought their former mayor / had a little self-respect

Then one night two years ago, Donald called to say

Rudy with your Rogained roots, help me hide my prostitutes.

And don’t miss the “Jingle Bells” coda.