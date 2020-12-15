Randy Rainbow Just Dumped a Lump of Coal in Giuliani’s Stocking: ‘Rudolph the Leaky Lawyer’ — WATCH

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani may be recovered from COVID-19 but he’ll probably never recover from Randy Rainbow’s holiday classic.
Put your red noses on and sing (you know the tune):
Rudolph the leaky lawyer / had a very slimy face
and to the law profession / he was, well, a big disgrace
lots of confused New Yorkers / found that they were incorrect
They thought their former mayor / had a little self-respect
Then one night two years ago, Donald called to say
Rudy with your Rogained roots, help me hide my prostitutes.
And don’t miss the “Jingle Bells” coda.