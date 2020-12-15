Ann Reinking, James Beard, Sharon Osbourne, Debra Messing, Joel Osteen, Graham Norton, ‘The Prom’, Dolly Parton: HOT LINKS

RIP. Broadway Legend Ann Reinking dies at 71: “The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” her family said in a statement on Monday. “She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!”

COVID VACCINE. Percentage of Americans who say they’ll get it doubles since September: “Currently, more than one in four Americans (27%) say they plan to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available, more than double the number that said the same in mid-September (13%).”

CUOMO. NYC headed for second full shutdown.

JOEL OSTEEN. Grifting evangelical’s megachurch received $4.4 million COVID PPP loan: “The Houston megachurch, the largest in the nation with 52,000 weekly congregants, received the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan in late July, the Houston Business Journal reported Sunday. The loan was the third-highest in the Houston area during all of July and August, the outlet noted, citing federal data.”

GUARDIAN ANGEL. Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old co-star from getting hit by a car.

ROYAL MOGULS. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ink major deal for Spotify podcast.

OOPS. Graham Norton revealed a major Wonder Woman: 1984 spoiler ahead of film’s Christmas Day debut.

DEBRA MESSING. Will & Grace star apologizes for prison rape joke about Donald Trump. “The ‘Will & Grace’ star — one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump critics — expressed a desire for the president to “live a long life in prison” in a tweet to her more than 677,000 followers last week. She called Trump ‘a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal’ before writing she hoped he became ‘the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates.'”

I'd like to say I have been an LGBTQIA ally for decades, and I was in no way referencing LGBTQI/queer love/sexuality. It is not my proudest moment, but 45 has victimized 100s of millions of ppl; I had wished the tables turned on him. I apologize for the offensive way I did it. https://t.co/Q6SLIo9DWc — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 14, 2020

CONTINUAL GRIFT AND GRIEVANCE. “He is going to be trying to raise money, and trying to continue, you know, being the center of attention because he needs to be the center of attention, psychologically, so he’s going to keep, you know, stirring people up out there. And probably, trying to hold rallies and trying to raise money. And there’s going to be the grievance aspect. And that grievance aspect is going to be, until his dying breath, he is going to claim that this election was fraudulently taken from him.”

“It says a lot about the President and less about the country,” George Conway says on Pres. Trump’s refusal to accept the election results. “It says three things about the President,” Conway says: that he’s delusional, running a scam on the American people and is malevolent. pic.twitter.com/z5PKGUVCiy — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 15, 2020

MITT ROMNEY. On Trump’s continuing destruction: “The biggest concern that I have is that people here genuinely believe that somehow this election was stolen, and there’s not evidence of that. The president was saying it was stolen even before election day happened! He said if he loses it would be fraud. Well, no one knows that! I thought I was going to win too when I ran for president in 2012. I didn’t. I didn’t go out and say fraud. We have a process. We count the votes. That’s the way it is.”

SHARON OSBOURNE. The Talk co-host tested positive for COVID-19.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

BURN IT TO THE GROUND. Trump further guts Endangered Species Act: “The latest rule narrows the definition of habitat to areas that can currently support a species, a move environmentalists say ignores the changing climate or efforts that could be made to modify a landscape.”

JAMES BEARD. A new biography “traces the influence he wielded as a writer and the pain he endured for his sexuality in an unwelcoming world.”

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE DAY. The Prom.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Ali.