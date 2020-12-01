Groundbreaking ‘Red Hot + Blue’ Album Returns on World AIDS Day to Mark Org’s 30th Anniversary: WATCH

PBS Newshour took a look back at the Red Hot organization’s 30-year-fight against AIDS. Readers of a certain age will know the organization best through its “Red Hot + Blue” album of Cole Porter tracks covered and reimagined by the day’s biggest recording artists.

The report notes how groundbreaking actor Richard Gere’s work as a spokesman for the organization was, and the PSA he recorded urging Americans to wear a condom when having sex.

In commemoration of its 30-year anniversary, Red Hot is rereleasing popular compilation albums (including Red Hot + Blue) in the lead up to and on World AIDS Day on December 1st.

Said Red Hot’s John Carlin: “AIDS in New York in the ’80s was a lot like COVID is today where it just sort of came out of nowhere and then all of a sudden the world changed.”