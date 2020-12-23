‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, Miley Cyrus, Nicholas Cage Swearing, Dr. Birx, Ellen’s Mask, John Thune, Jerry Falwell Jr: HOT LINKS

RETIRING. Dr. Birx. “In an interview with Newsy on Tuesday, Birx said she would help President-elect Joe Biden’s administration ‘for a period of time,’ but that she wanted to retire. She said her experience on the White House coronavirus task force was overwhelming, adding that she regretted her family members being ‘dragged into it.'”

President @realDonaldTrump has great respect for Dr. Birx and likes her very much. We wish her well! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) December 23, 2020

‘ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE’ Iran behind campaign incite violence against FBI director, a former top U.S. cyber expert and multiple state elections officials: “Many of these officials in one way or another have attested to the security of November’s election, saying they had not seen evidence of widespread fraud — a conclusion at odds with Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged.”

SEX AND THE CITY. Three of the ladies are probably coming back for a limited series on HBO Max.

MAKING HER OWN BAD PR. Ellen DeGeneres, just finished with COVID quarantine, appears with mask down in front of paparazzi.

DEEPLY IN LOVE. Miley Cyrus’s ex Kaitlynn Carter speaks out about their relationship. “No one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was.”

CRIMINAL BRANDING. Kyle Rittenhouse merch site signals ‘new era’ of criminal defense: “The website, which went live late last week, features more than 30 apparel items and accessories emblazoned with the logo ‘Free Kyle’ and a slogan, ‘Self-defense is a right, not a privilege’ — a direct quote from Rittenhouse, his attorneys say. There’s a beanie ($21.99), a hoodie ($39.99) and a T-shirt ($21.99).”

FLORIDA. Governor Ron DeSantis says elderly will receive COVID vaccine before essential workers: “We’re not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our vulnerable elderly population,” said DeSantis during a news conference on Tuesday at The Villages, where several elderly got the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. “The vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is the greatest and that is in our elderly population.”

SENATOR JOHN THUNE. Trump just came for him “as he put pressure on GOP senators to back efforts to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress meets on Jan. 6.”

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

JERRY FALWELL JR. A Trump executive order set the stage for his political activities: “Trump issued the order in 2017. The following year, under Falwell’s leadership, the university directed more than $3 million to conservative organizations. In 2019, it created a think tank that purchased Facebook ads featuring Trump’s image and the slogan ‘Pray For Our President,’ produced a podcast that amplified Trump’s claims of a stolen election, and recently staged a strategy session for the 2021 elections that featured only Republican politicians.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Coming 2 America.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. History of Swear Words.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Even Cheng.