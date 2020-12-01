Giuliani Pardon, Arecibo Telescope, Alex Morse, Lou Dobbs, Rita Ora, Garrett Marcanteel, Georgia, Todrick: HOT LINKS

PREEMPTIVE PARDON. Rudy Giuliani requested one from Trump: “Mr. Giuliani’s potential criminal exposure is unclear. He was under investigation as recently as last summer by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of the impeachment of Mr. Trump.”

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH HIM. COVID-19 brought down Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse. Confirming the cause of death, Rachel Prowse said, “It’s horrible that Covid restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye. But when we went to collect his stuff from the hospital the nurse said what a cool guy he was. He was such a larger-than-life character. He would have loved to see himself trending on Twitter.”

ALEX MORSE. Gay Holyoke, Massachusetts mayor who mounted unsuccessful congressional bid against Richard Neal, says he won’t run for a 5th term.

This morning I announced that I will not run for a 5th term as Holyoke’s mayor next year. Thank you for the honor of a lifetime. My entire statement is below. pic.twitter.com/pbsg8btZED — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) December 1, 2020

DRASTIC ACTION. Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell rage against Trump’s loss.

"This is no longer about just voter fraud or electoral fraud. This is something much bigger," Lou Dobbs said tonight, urging Trump to take "drastic action" because of "the crimes that have been committed against him and against the American people." pic.twitter.com/968kR6nMp8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 1, 2020

RITA ORA. Recording artist fined $12,000 after holding 30th birthday party amid London COVID lockdown, says it was a “spur of the moment” decision.

CARDI B. Sorry for holding a 37-person Thanksgiving dinner in the middle of a pandemic, okurrr?

GARRETT MARCANTEEL. Gay 12 Dates of Christmas star answers tons of juicy questions about the HBO Max show.

GEORGIA. More than 940,000 absentee ballot requests for Senate runoff: “That includes 604,255 people who are eligible to receive mail-in ballots automatically, according to Sterling. For comparison, 1,322,529 absentee ballots were cast in November’s general election, according to a release from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.”

PUERTO RICO. Massive Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses: “It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was,” said Jonathan Friedman, who worked for 26 years as a senior research associate at the observatory and still lives near it. “I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control…. I don’t have words to express it. It’s a very deep, terrible feeling.”

The instrument platform of the 305m telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico fell overnight. No injuries were reported. NSF is working with stakeholders to assess the situation. Our top priority is maintaining safety. NSF will release more details when they are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Xjbb9hPUgD — National Science Foundation (@NSF) December 1, 2020

2020 SO. Mysterious object hurtling towards Earth could be Centaur rocket booster from NASA’s failed Surveyor 2 lunar mission … which launched way back on September 20, 1966.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Todrick “Boss Bitch”.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Even Cheng.