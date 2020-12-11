Jerry Falwell Jr. Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Liberty University Filed in Wake of Pool Boy Scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit filed against Liberty University in October following revelations of his and Becki Falwell’s three-way affair with “pool boy” Giancarlo Granda.

MSN reports: “In his lawsuit, Falwell alleged that Liberty damaged his reputation because it accepted without verifying what he called false statements made by a man who had an affair with Falwell’s wife and attempted to extort them. ‘I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter,’ Falwell said in a statement. In a statement, the school said its leaders are pleased he has dropped the lawsuit and is working to find someone to succeed him.”

Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University after Granda, a former “pool boy” Falwell Jr. said was extorting him and his wife over an alleged affair told Reuters that Falwell “enjoyed watching from the corner of the room” while Granda had sex with his wife.

Liberty U. has since launched an investigation of Falwell’s financial , real estate, and legal dealings while at the university.