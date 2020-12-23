Trump Calls COVID Relief Bill a ‘Disgrace’, Demands Checks Be $2000; Pelosi Cheers, ‘Let’s Do It!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump released a video statement screeching about the already-passed COVID relief bill, which he hadn’t been paying any attention to because of his obsessions with overturning the U.S. presidential election.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000,” Trump demanded.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV December 23, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had been pushing for larger checks, responded: “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it



Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need



Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again December 23, 2020

$2,000 checks now. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 23, 2020

Axios explains Trump’s behavior: “Trump — mostly out of sight for the past seven weeks — ‘sees Biden being relevant every day,’ one presidential adviser said. That helps explain the video Trump tweeted 14 minutes after announcing the pardons, calling on Congress to increase ‘ridiculously low’ stimulus checks from $600 for an individual to $2,000. Trump wants the Republican Party to remain beholden to him, and is desperate to retain his GOP power past Jan. 20. Top Republicans are increasingly queasy about the two runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the Senate. Last night’s White House actions undermine the GOP Senate candidates by fomenting turmoil and distraction, and robbing the senators of a clear win on the stimulus.”