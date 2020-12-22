Alex Padilla, Trixie Mattel, John Mulaney, Jeopardy, Oreo Spam Burger, Trump Airport, West Point: HOT LINKS

YOUNG COVIDIOTS. Holiday party at Mar-a-Lago: “Turning Point on Friday night held its annual winter gala at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The party was attended by hundreds of students, organizers and GOP notables such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem, Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Mike Lindell, otherwise known as the ‘MyPillow Guy.’ Then on Saturday, thousands of students gathered indoors at the organization’s ‘Student Action Summit,’ where they heard from conservative GOP speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., and cheered loudly as women shot money into the crowd with a cannon.”

Wild scene here https://t.co/3h8wN10jmi — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 21, 2020

CALIFORNIA. Gavin Newsom appoints Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’s U.S. Senate seat. “Padilla, 47, could have a long tenure in the Senate seat, given that Democrats have a significant advantage in voter registration — 46 percent compared to the Republicans’ 24 percent. No Republican has won statewide office in California since Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006 and none has held one of California’s two Senate seats since 1992.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD. Transgender crosswalks approved, along with the addition of black and brown to rainbow crosswalks.

PENNSYLVANIA. Trump supporter charged with voter fraud… “In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid,” Stretton said. “And for that he is very sorry.”

END TIMES. Trump turning on everyone around him: “Targets of his outrage include Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump thinks everyone around him is weak, stupid or disloyal — and increasingly seeks comfort only in people who egg him on to overturn the election results.”

JOHN MULANEY. Netflix stand-up star and SNL alum checks into rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

IN A FOG. Everyone who works on Jeopardy, including 96-year-old announcer Johnny Gilbert, is still shaken over Alex Trebek’s death.

VOMITORIOUS FAST FOOD OF THE DAY. The Oreo Spam Burger, from McDonald’s in China.

MITCH MCCONNELL. I will put Biden’s cabinet nominees on the floor. “They (Biden’s nominees) aren’t all going to pass on a voice vote, and they aren’t all going to make it, but I will put them on the floor.”

TRAVEL ISSUES. Trump wants an airport named after him: “One of the two sources relayed that, in the past three weeks, Trump mentioned that ‘no president’ wants an American airport that has a bad reputation or crumbling infrastructure named after them. The other knowledgeable source said that Trump had, at one point since the 2020 election, offhandedly asked what kind of ‘paperwork’ was necessary to get an airport named after a former president.”

FAUCI. Vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci receives his first Covid-19 vaccine: “I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic” https://t.co/xCh43J5HUj pic.twitter.com/elfYmlBStz — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 22, 2020

WEST POINT. Military academy faces worst cheating scandal in 45 years as 70 cadets accused of cheating on exam: “Instructors initially determined that 72 plebes, or first-year cadets, and one yearling, or second-year cadet, had cheated on a calculus final exam in May. Those cadets all made the same error on a portion of the exam. Recently concluded investigations and preliminary hearings for the cadets resulted in two cases being dismissed for lack of evidence and four dropped because the cadets resigned. Of the remaining 67 cases, 55 cadets were found in violation of the honor code and enrolled in a program for rehabilitation Dec. 9.”

CHOREOGRAPHY LESSON OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”.

COMEDY SKETCH OF THE DAY. Are you a double dipper?

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Little Things starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Guille.