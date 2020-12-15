Vladimir Putin Acknowledges Biden Win Amid Russian Cyberespionage Campaign Targeting U.S. Agencies: ‘I am Ready for Interaction and Contact With You’

Vladimir Putin has finally acknowledged Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, issuing a message from the Kremlin.

Reuters reports: “‘For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,’ the Kremlin cited Putin as saying in a statement. ‘Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world,’ the Kremlin said.”

Putin added, according to CNN: “Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of people in both countries as well as the entire international community.”

Meanwhile, more news emerged of the major Russian cyberespionage hacking of U.S. government agencies has emerged.

The hacking breached not only the Commerce and Treasury departments, but also The Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the National Institutes of Health.

The Washington Post reports: “SolarWinds, the maker of widely used network-management software that the Russians manipulated to enable their intrusions, reported in a federal securities filing Monday that ‘fewer than 18,000’ of its customers may have been affected. That’s a small slice of the company’s more than 300,000 customers worldwide, including the Pentagon and the White House, but still represents a large number of important networks. Russia has denied any role in the intrusions.”