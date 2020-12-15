Trump Attorney General and ‘Fixer’ Bill Barr Resigns in Fawning Letter After Irking President Over Election Fraud, Hunter Biden

Attorney General Bill Barr resigned on Monday evening in a fawning letter (below), flattering Trump on his way out. The resignation came weeks after Barr contradicted Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election and after news emerged that he kept quiet about a tax investigation of Hunter Biden so as not to interfere in that election. Trump had considered firing Barr in recent weeks, according to reports.

Trump announced the resignation in a tweet, saying Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, “an outstanding person,” would become Acting Attorney General and Richard Donoghue would be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM December 14, 2020

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) recalled Barr’s crimes in a Twitter thread.

Barr lied about the contents of the Mueller Report’s findings to the public right out of the gate and repeatedly lied about them under oath.https://t.co/aul3Yjqno2 December 14, 2020

Barr was a point person ordering police to tear gas protestors so trump could take a photo-ophttps://t.co/AppezjcknX — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr fired a top federal prosecutor who was probing a shady foreign bank in the dead of night and then lied about it.https://t.co/kitYcORMm5 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr repeatedly attacked democracy with scurrilous lies about nonexistent voter fraudhttps://t.co/5xl9mwTMlH — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

Barr installed cronies in top positions to undermine impartial justice and help protect trump’s crooked palshttps://t.co/qpiPEizIhk — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020