Trump Attorney General and ‘Fixer’ Bill Barr Resigns in Fawning Letter After Irking President Over Election Fraud, Hunter Biden

Attorney General Bill Barr resigned on Monday evening in a fawning letter (below), flattering Trump on his way out. The resignation came weeks after Barr contradicted Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election and after news emerged that he kept quiet about a tax investigation of Hunter Biden so as not to interfere in that election. Trump had considered firing Barr in recent weeks, according to reports.
Trump announced the resignation in a tweet, saying Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, “an outstanding person,” would become Acting Attorney General and Richard Donoghue would be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.
Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) recalled Barr’s crimes in a Twitter thread.