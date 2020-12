A male “Karen” disturbed everyone’s holiday cheer (if there was any to begin with) at a Costco in Tustin, California, wielding a megaphone and sounding off about how the COVID threat is a hoax, the death toll, lockdown, why masks don’t work, and the CDC.

COVID-denier in California uses a megaphone in Costco to go on a crazy rant. This is the modern Republican party. pic.twitter.com/snt7VOSqex — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 14, 2020