White House Threatened FDA Commissioner: Approve COVID Vaccine Friday or Submit Your Resignation — REPORT

Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows threatened FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn that if the agency didn’t approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday (which it did) that he would be dismissed.

The Washington Post reports: “The FDA action came after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn to be prepared to submit his resignation if the agency did not clear the vaccine by day’s end, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what happened.”

The agency had reportedly planned to authorize the vaccine on Saturday morning, timing that would not have changed the delivery dates for the first shots, according to the paper.

Trump released this video on Friday night: