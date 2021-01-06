Olly Alexander Refuses to Believe Reports of a Virus Targeting Gay Men in ‘It’s a Sin’ Clip: WATCH

Olly Alexander shared a new clip from It’s a Sin, the upcoming gay-themed drama from Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies about Britain’s AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

In the clip, Alexander’s character shares his disbelief about reports about a virus that only targets gay men, calling AIDS “a racket, a money-making scheme for drug companies.” In the scene, Alexander walks through a montage of settings as he’s screwed by a lover and walks to the gay nightclub Heaven, addressing both his friends and the camera with his thoughts.

It’s a Sin is coming to Channel 4 in the UK, and the U.S. can’t be too far behind (the series is a co-production with HBO Max). Check out the first trailer HERE.

Channel 4 described the show: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”