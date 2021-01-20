Jerome Adams, Wonka, Nats Getty, Drain the Swamp, Vogue, Patriot Party, Cher, The Lady and The Dale: HOT LINKS

400,000. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris last night did what Donald Trump wouldn’t, acknowledged the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died on his watch.

ANTHONY FAUCI. U.S. could reach herd immunity by fall: “If we [vaccinate] efficiently in April, May, June, July, August, we should have that degree of protection that could get us back to some form of normality. … But we’ve also got to do it on a global scale.”

DRAIN THE SWAMP? Trump revokes his anti-lobbying executive order in last hours: “The order, which was signed eight days after he took office, was an attempt to fulfill his campaign promise to ‘drain the swamp.’ But with less than 12 hours left in office, Trump has now removed those limitations on his own aides.”

VOGUE. A limited number of good Kamala Harris covers are being published because we screwed up.

17 EXECUTIVE ORDERS. Biden to make sweeping changes as he enters office: “The executive actions will make changes to the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and try to ease some of the financial strain placed on Americans resulting from the pandemic. But other executive actions directly target and undo President Trump’s actions on the environment, immigration, the U.S. census, and regulatory changes.”

Jerome Adams

JEROME ADAMS. Biden to seek resignation of Surgeon General immediately after inauguration. “Adams, who was nominated by President Trump, was sworn in as surgeon general on Sept. 5, 2017, to serve the office’s standard four-year term, which expires this September. The anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner — a political independent who crafted a close relationship with then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — had emerged as a key spokesman for Trump’s coronavirus response, regularly appearing on national TV and using social media to advocate for public health measures such as social distancing. However, Adams’s visibility also made him a target last spring for Democrats, who accused him of defending Trump’s statements.”

YOU DO IT. Melania made lower-level East Wing underling write ‘thank you’ notes to White House staff: “Several sources familiar with Trump’s activities, or lack thereof in recent weeks, have described the first lady as being ‘checked out,’ that she ‘just wants to go home,’ and is ‘not sad to be leaving’ Washington and the White House.”

PATRIOT PARTY. Trump mulling launching new political party: “President Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort to exert continued influence after he leaves the White House. Mr. Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said. The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.”

OOMPA LOOMPA. A Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel is coming in 2023.

NATS GETTY. 28-year-old model comes out as transgender: “I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outward appearance that did not match my mind of soul.”

CHER. I’m working on new songs, considering virtual concert.

Was thinking of doing virtual Concert.. Some Of My favorites that were Never Hits & Some that were….only Problem …

BEEN SINGING 50+ YRS

TOO MANY SONGS😳 — Cher (@cher) January 18, 2021

Damn,Think I Sent twt before I finished It🥳

Working On New Songs. Started One & Think it Will Be Good.Have Beaucoup

Travail . You Know What a Mess I am🥸 — Cher (@cher) January 18, 2021

FAREWELL ANTHEM OF THE DAY. One Day More.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Lady and The Dale.

HUMP DAY HELLO. Manuel.