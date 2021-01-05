Bret Baier Schools Senator Josh Hawley on GOP’s Unconstitutional Plot to Overturn Election: WATCH

FOX News anchor Bret Baier on Monday night schooled Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on his and 12 other senators’ misguided and treasonous plot to thwart democracy and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, when Congress meets to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Said Baier: “I just want to pin you down on what you’re trying to do. Are you trying to say that as of January 20th, that President Trump will be president?”

“That depends on what happens on Wednesday,” Hawley sputtered.

“No it doesn’t,” Baier replied. “The states, by the Constitution, say they certify the election. They did certify it. By the Constitution, Congress doesn’t have the right to overturn the certification. At least as most experts read it.”

Hawley then began to argue about a statute from the late 1800s before being interrupted by Baier: “That’s from 1876 senator. It’s the Tilden/Hayes race in which there were three states that did not certify their electors. … But now all of the states have certified their elections as of December 14 so it doesn’t by constitutional ways open a door to Congress to overturn that, does it?”

Replied Hawley: “It says that we have a vote of certification and that we have the opportunity to debate the results, to certify the results, we count them and then certify. My point is, this is my only opportunity during the process to raise an objection and to be heard.”

Asked Baier: “Don’t you have a responsibility to your constituents to tell them that it’s not going to be President Trump as of January 21st as well?”