Nurse Administering COVID Vaccine to His EMS Supervisor Boyfriend Finds Engagement Ring Taped to His Arm: WATCH

A moment of joy in a treacherous time for health care workers was shared by Sanford Health in South Dakota:

“Eric Vanderlee, a registered nurse in Canton, South Dakota, has been helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local health care workers. But he noticed something strange when he went to give the shot to one fellow Sanford Health employee. Robby Vargas-Cortes, an EMS supervisor and Eric’s boyfriend, had an engagement ring taped to his arm. Robby got his vaccine – and an enthusiastic yes from his now fiancé. Congratulations, Eric and Robby!”