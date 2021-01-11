Conservative Social Network ‘Parler’ Goes Dark After Amazon, Apple, Google Bans in Wake of Capitol Insurrection

Parler, the social network favored by conservative extremists, has gone dark after Amazon, Apple, and Google banned the app from its platforms and app stores. The platform relied on Amazon Cloud Services.

John Matze, the founder and CEO, released a statement: “We will likely be down longer than expected. This is not due to software restrictions — we have our software and everyone’s data ready to go. Rather it’s that Amazon’s, Google’s and Apple’s statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well. Most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us. We will update everyone and update the press when we are back online.”

CNBC reports: “AWS told Parler in the email that it had flagged 98 examples to Parler of posts that ‘clearly encourage and incite violence.’ Among the posts it reported to Parler, which were viewed by CNBC, users on the platform made violent threats directed at ‘liberal leaders, liberal activists #blm leaders and supporters,’ in addition to other groups.”