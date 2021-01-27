FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo Cries to Josh Hawley Over Her Loss of More Than 100K Twitter Followers Since the Election: WATCH

FOX News host Maria Bartiromo had a chat with seditious Senator Josh Hawley on Tuesday night about social media companies who are cracking down on conspiracy theorists and violent insurrectionists.

Said Bartiromo: “I had….right around the election….one million followers on Twitter. Now I have under 900,000. Literally in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what’s going on there!”

The Daily Beast noted: “It would appear that what’s going on is that following the insurrectionist riot that former President Donald Trump incited, Twitter purged tens of thousands of QAnon conspiracy accounts from its platform, prompting many conservatives to immediately whine about their lost followers.”