Lady Gaga Shares Video of Gay Nightclub in ‘COVID-Free’ Australia Partying to Chromatica: WATCH

Lady Gaga shared a video of a gay Australian nightclub partying to her lockdown album Chromatica, tweeting “GOODBYE COVID HELLO DANCING. happy for Australia! Praying for the rest of the world that we all can be dancing together soon.”

Predictably, the clip is inspiring fits of jealousy from other parts of the world where the coronavirus is still running rampant.

GOODBYE COVID HELLO DANCING🥳💕 happy for Australia! Praying for the rest of the world that we all can be dancing together soon 🙏 https://t.co/pxnBQrHg1e January 26, 2021

The clip was originally shared by

the way that australia went into a full lockdown and now we’re basically covid free and can go clubbing and to restaurants and the gym wow we really did that January 24, 2021

please go through the quote tweets of this i am cryyyyyyying the americans are so fucking funny 😂😂😂 theyre so pressed at their gvt fr pls get this under control and let the girlies out daddy joe!!! — a lifetime bitch (@scotty_13_) January 24, 2021

Australia’s Minister for Health and Aged Care, MP Greg Hunt, tweeted on Wednesday that the country had just passed its 10th consecutive day with zero cases of COVID community transmission.