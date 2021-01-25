Biden Cans White House Doctor Who Misled Public About Trump’s COVID Treatment, Condition

President Joe Biden has fired Dr. Sean Conley, the White House doctor who misled the public about Donald Trump’s COVID diagnosis and treatment last October.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor has been hired to replace Conley as Biden’s chief medical doctor, ABC News reports: “It’s not unusual for a new president to select their personal physician for their term, However, O’Connor will take on the job in the medical unit that faced a crisis of credibility under Trump following rosy readouts of physicals and misleading information about his COVID-19 treatment. O’Connor has served as Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, when he was appointed physician to the vice president and was chosen by Biden for the new role due to their long history, and personal relationship, according to a White House official.”