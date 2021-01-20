Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: LIVE VIDEO

Joseph R. Biden will be sworn in Wednesday morning as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as vice president, the first woman, the first African-American VP, and the first of Asian descent. Our four years of hell under Donald Trump will soon be over. Enjoy via the feed below. Most coverage begins at 7 am. More feeds at bottom. Click HERE to open this post in a new window.

Activity should start shortly after 10 am. Harris will be sworn in first, by the first Latina SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Biden is scheduled to be sworn in just before 12:00 noon by Chief Justice John Roberts. Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will perform. The youngest-ever poet, Amanda Gorman, will read at the ceremony.

Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton will then join Biden and Harris and their spouses for a military review and trip to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. A virtual parade is planned in place of the traditional inaugural parade and that is scheduled to start around 3:15 pm. At 8:30 pm there is a primetime celebrity-studded event that will take the place of the inaugural balls.

More feeds: