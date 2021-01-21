Moby Dick, Jonathan Bailey, Jill Biden, Proud Boys’ Joe Biggs, Bernie Sanders Meme, Lone Soldier, Gay CEOs, Nicole Kidman: HOT LINKS

‘NONEXISTENT PLAN’ What Biden inherited from the Trump administration in terms of a vaccine plan was…nothing: “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch…just further affirmation of complete incompetence.”

FLOTUS. Dr. Jill Biden offers her first video message, thanking service members, first responders, civil servants. “As a National Guard mom, I’m grateful for our service members, first responders, civil servants who have put in hours upon hours of work to make sure that our inauguration was a reflection of the pride and promise of our nation. I’m grateful for the families who supported them and I’m grateful for everyone who calls this city home who made us feel so welcome.”

Every four years, we celebrate the beginning of a new administration. It’s the start of a bright new chapter. A time for us all to come together. I’m so grateful to all who worked to create an incredible day – especially in this uniquely difficult year. pic.twitter.com/P3L7OYoANR January 21, 2021

PROUD BOYS. Organizer Joe Biggs arrested for US Capitol insurrection: “Proud Boys organizer Joseph Randall Biggs was arrested in Florida on Wednesday after the FBI alleged that members of the far-right nationalist group appeared equipped with walkie-talkie-style communication devices and earpieces that could enable ‘real-time communication’ during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

CHRISTOPHER WRAY. Trump never fired Wray because he was afraid a new FBI director would be more eager to go after him.

And for Biden, he wanted to return to the norm of an FBI director serving across administrations. Separately, he would have faced potential blowback given activities related to his son (another reason Garland made more sense for AG than Jones). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 21, 2021

POIGNANT MOMENT OF THE DAY. Lone man in uniform knelt at Beau Biden’s grave as his father gave inauguration address. “Patricia Talorico, a writer for the Delaware News Journal, took a now-viral photograph more than 110 miles away from the nation’s capital as Biden took the oath of office on a family Bible used by his son. “

Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021

NFL. These 39 current players all say they’ve played with an out gay teammate: “We found 39 current NFL players, who were on a roster for the 2020 season, who have already had an out gay teammate. Four of them will be playing in the NFC or AFC Championship Game this weekend. In addition, dozens of other players have played against an opponent they knew to be gay.”

COVID THROWDOWN. What happened when Joan Collins woke up to find a group of maskless workers on her balcony.

PLAYING BALL. Lucie Arnaz says she’s okay with Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball…. “Very little of the show is actually I Love Lucy-type stuff.”

MITTENS. Bernie Sanders reacts to becoming a meme. “In Vermont, we know something about the cold and we’re not so considered about good fashion. We want to keep warm.”

Loving this whole Bernie with mittens thing.



I'm certain that I will never in my life create a meme.

But, my eternal thanks to all of you who do pic.twitter.com/aizdbKLzuh — Brian Kilgallen (@Mossyvet) January 21, 2021

LIST OF THE DAY. The 12 largest companies with gay CEOs: “You will note that many companies which have become accepting enough to have gay CEOs belong to the developed world. This is because despite the fact that advancements have been made, these advancements have mostly been restricted to only developed economies, where the view on human rights is drastically different from other countries, especially those based in Asia and Africa.”

SAN FRANCISCO. Castro’s Moby Dick gay bar faces uncertain future: “The bar has a GoFundMe, which had raised more than $20,000 as of publishing (employees of Moby Dick have a separate relief GoFundMe that has raised $10,000, which Cappelletti himself has donated to), that has gone toward paying for the fish tank maintenance, rent, insurance, and the permits required, even though the bar isn’t open.”

MICHAEL LOMBARDO. Joe Biden changed his mind about gay marriage after meeting this Hollywood exec.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Brynn Elliott – “Tell Me I’m Pretty”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Boogie.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Jonathan Bailey in the Bridgerton Season 2 announcement.